Kabayan weakens, makes landfall in Davao Oriental

Kabayan has weakened into a tropical depression and has made landfall over Brgy. Concepcion, Manay, Davao Oriental as of 9:30 a.m. Monday.

As of 10 a.m., the center of tropical depression Kabayan was located in the vicinity of Cargo, Davao Oriental.

Packing 55 kph winds and 90 kph gusts, Kabayan is almost stationary but is forecast to track generally westward or west northwestward across the Philippine archipelago over the next 2 days.

It is forecast to cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao and emerge over the Sulu Sea between Monday afternoon and evening.

The tropical depression is forecast to weaken further due to frictional effects associated with the landfall.

It is forecast to make another landfall over Palawan by Tuesday morning or afternoon then emerge over the West Philippine Sea shortly afterwards. It may pass near or over the Kalayaan Group of Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over 31 provinces in Mindanao, Visayas, and southern Luzon.

STRANDED

Some 200 passengers remain stranded at the Manila North Harbour Port on Monday due to Tropical Storm Kabayan.

According to the Philippine Ports Authority, ships heading to Cebu, Butuan, Tagbilaran, and Cagayan are still awaiting the greenlight to leave since the storm signal in these destinations have not yet been lifted.

But to ensure passenger comfort while waiting, PPA Spokesperson Eunice Samonte said all 212 have been allowed to enter the ship.

“Hindi pa sila nakakaalis pero pinasakay na natin sa barko para mas komportable sila and aalis na rin naman agad once lifted na ang storm signal,” she said.

Meanwhile, the PPA said that around 2,000 passengers who got stranded in the port last night because of the storm have been allowed to travel.

With a report by Andrea Taguines, ABS-CBN News