Kabayan to make twin landfalls, storm signals up

⁣Tropical storm Kabayan is forecast to make landfall twice as it tracks southward, bringing winds and heavy rain in Mindanao and parts of the Visayas and Luzon.

As of 4 a.m. Monday, the center of tropical storm Kabayan was estimated based on all available data over the coastal waters of Caraga, Davao Oriental. Packing 65 kph winds and gusts of up to 80 kph, the storm is moving west northwestward at 15 kph.

The storm is forecast to make landfall in Davao Oriental or Surigao del Sur Monday morning, cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao, and emerge over the Sulu Sea between Monday afternoon and evening.

PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said Kabayan could weaken into a tropical depression by Monday afternoon due to frictional effects associated with landfall.

Kabayan will move across the Sulu Sea south of Cagayancillo Islands and is forecast to make another landfall over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning or afternoon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

The weather disturbancemay pass near or over Kalayaan Islands between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

The following storm signals are in effect:

𝐓𝐂𝗪𝐒 𝐍𝐨. 𝟐

Wind threat: Gale-force winds⁣

Warning lead time: 24 hours⁣

Range of wind speeds: 62to 88 km/h (Beaufort 8 to 9)⁣

Potential impacts of winds: Minor to moderate threat to life and property

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐨

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Surigao del Sur, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, Tubay), the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Trento, Bunawan, San Francisco, Rosario, Prosperidad, City of Bayugan, Sibagat), and the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

𝐓𝐂𝗪𝐒 𝐍𝐨. 𝟏⁣

Wind threat: Strong winds ⁣

Warning lead time: 36 hours⁣

Range of wind speeds: 39 to 61 km/h (Beaufort 6 to 7)⁣

Potential impacts of winds: Minimal to minor threat to life and property⁣

⁣𝐋𝐮𝐳𝐨𝐧

The southern portion of mainland Palawan (Sofronio Española, Brooke's Point, Bataraza, Balabac, Rizal, Quezon, Narra) and Cagayancillo Islands

𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐬⁣

Southern Leyte, Leyte, the southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut, Talalora, Villareal, Pinabacdao), the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes), Cebu including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, Bohol, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, and Guimaras

𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐨⁣

The rest of Agusan del Norte, the rest of Agusan del Sur, the central portion of Davao Oriental (Baganga, Manay, Caraga, Tarragona, Lupon, Banaybanay), Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Davao City, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, the northern portion of Maguindanao del Norte (Buldon, Barira, Matanog, Parang, Sultan Kudarat, Sultan Mastura), the northern portion of Cotabato (Arakan, Carmen, Banisilan, Alamada, President Roxas, Kabacan, Matalam, Antipas, Magpet, Libungan, Pigkawayan), the northern and central portions of Zamboanga del Norte (Siayan, Sindangan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Mutia, Piñan, Dapitan City, Sibutad, La Libertad, Rizal, Siocon, Baliguian, Gutalac, Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan), Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay