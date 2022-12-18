Troops at the BRP Sierra Madre pose with their noche buena packages given to them following a resupply mission on Dec. 18, 2022. AFP Western Command

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines Western Command (WESCOM) on Sunday announced that it had successfully resupplied troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre near Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, despite being challenged by Chinese vessels.

During the resupply mission, several vessels from the Chinese Coast Guard and Chinese militia vessels "challenged and shadowed" the Philippine supply boat.

WESCOM said the Chinese vessels had claimed that the seas near the Philippine ship were "under the jurisdiction of the People's Republic of China."

"These radio challenges would always be followed by CCG's shadowing and close maneuvers against Philippine supply boats to try to disrupt the mission," WESCOM said.

"The Philippine supply boats, on the other hand, would respond and proceed to their planned route despite the challenges," it added.

Aside from the usual supplies for the troops stationed at the West Philippine Sea, they were also given noche buena packages in time for Christmas.

For his part, WESCOM commander Vice Adm. Alberto Carlos said BRP Sierra Madre played an important role in protecting Philippine waters, as it is the nearest outpost to China's military garrison on Mischief Reef.

"The Mischief garrison is in our country's exclusive economic zone and is China's closest military facility to Palawan. That is why resupply missions are critical in maintaining our presence in Ayungin," Carlos added.

This is the 11th resupply mission this year, and the 5th under the Marcos Jr. administration.

Chinese vessels had previously challenged and shadowed Philippine vessels in their attempts to resupply troops at BRP Sierra Madre.

Last April, China even blocked the entrance of the Ayungin Shoal with nets and ropes and deployed Chinese militia vessels and rubber boats.

"Our mission team has never requested permission to conduct resupply and other maritime operations in our territory and EEZ," Carlos said.

