A house in Barangay Putatan, Muntinlupa City caught fire on December 18, 2022. Muntinlupa-DRRMO

MANILA — At least 10 people, including a five-month-old baby, died in a fire that hit a residential area in Muntinlupa City on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The fatalities were trapped in the house along Bruger St. in Barangay Putatan that was engulfed in flames, said Fire Supt. Eugene Briones.

No other house was affected.

Briones said authorities raised first alarm at at 9:02 a.m. and declared the fire under control by 9:25 a.m.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

