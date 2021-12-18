MANILA—ABS-CBN Foundation has opened its channels for monetary and in-kind donations for victims of typhoon Odette.
Donations can be coursed through the following accounts:
Banco De Oro
Account number: 0039302-14711
Swift Code: BNORPHMM
Bank of the Philippine Islands
Account number: 4221-0000-27
Swift Code: BOPIPHMM
Donors can also send their donations through QR codes of ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners GCash and Paymaya.
ABS-CBN Foundation is accepting in-kind donations of canned goods, rice, water, blankets, and hygiene kits.
Donors may call (02) 3411-4996 to find out drop-off points near them.
