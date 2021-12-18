Sa ating pagtutulungan, wala tayong hindi malalampasan. Narito ang inyong ABS-CBN Foundation upang maglingkod, Kapamilya. #TulongTulongsaPagahon#OdettePH pic.twitter.com/a5a6StK2jL — ABS-CBN Foundation (@ABSCBNFI_ph) December 18, 2021

MANILA—ABS-CBN Foundation has opened its channels for monetary and in-kind donations for victims of typhoon Odette.

Donations can be coursed through the following accounts:

Banco De Oro

Account number: 0039302-14711

Swift Code: BNORPHMM

Bank of the Philippine Islands

Account number: 4221-0000-27

Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Donors can also send their donations through QR codes of ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners GCash and Paymaya.

ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners

ABS-CBN Foundation is accepting in-kind donations of canned goods, rice, water, blankets, and hygiene kits.

Donors may call (02) 3411-4996 to find out drop-off points near them.