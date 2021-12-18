Home  >  News

ABS-CBN opens donation channels for typhoon victims with ‘Operation Odette’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 18 2021 07:31 PM

MANILA—ABS-CBN Foundation has opened its channels for monetary and in-kind donations for victims of typhoon Odette. 

Donations can be coursed through the following accounts:

Banco De Oro
Account number: 0039302-14711
Swift Code: BNORPHMM

Bank of the Philippine Islands
Account number: 4221-0000-27
Swift Code: BOPIPHMM

Donors can also send their donations through QR codes of ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners GCash and Paymaya. 

ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners
ABS-CBN Foundation payment partners

ABS-CBN Foundation is accepting in-kind donations of canned goods, rice, water, blankets, and hygiene kits.

Donors may call (02) 3411-4996 to find out drop-off points near them. 

Read More:  Odette   Odette PH   bagyong Odette   donation   relief goods   ABS-CBn Foundation   Operation Odette  