'Vicky' maintains strength, makes landfall in Davao Oriental



MANILA - Tropical Depression Vicky made landfall in the town of Baganga in Davao Oriental on Friday afternoon, bringing strong winds and heavy downpour in parts of Mindanao, state weather bureau PAGASA said in its latest bulletin.

As of PAGASA's 5 p.m. advisory, Vicky was seen moving west northwest with a speed of 15 kph, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 75 kph after it made its first landfall at 2 p.m.

"By tomorrow early morning, 'Vicky' is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea, pass close to Siquijor or Misamis Occidental, and pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island," the weather bulletin read.

Vicky is expected to barrel 215 kms off Puerto Pricesa City in Palawan on Saturday morning, and move towards Kalayaan town by Sunday, state weather forecasters said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal No. 1 has been raised in the following areas where Vicky's 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Luzon

Northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas

Southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)

Southern Leyte

Central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

Southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, Anini-Y, Bugasong, Laua-An, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao City

Northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

North Cotabato

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Vicky is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility after 72 hours, PAGASA said.