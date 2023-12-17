PAGASA photo

MANILA — State weather bureau PAGASA on Sunday warned of heavy rains and placed many areas under Signal Number 1, as the low-pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao developed into tropical depression Kabayan.

Kabayan, last located 525 kilometers east of Davao City, Davao del Sur, is packing 55 kilometers per hour winds and gustiness of up to 70 kph, according to PAGASA's 5 a.m. bulletin.

It is moving westward at 10 kph.

The weather agency warned of heavy rainfall from Sunday until early next week in Mindanao and some Visayas provinces due to Kabayan.

SUNDAY

100-200 mm: Surigao del Sur

50-100 mm: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, the eastern portion of Agusan del Sur, and the northern portions of Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro

MONDAY

100-200 mm: Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Southern Leyte

50-100 mm: The southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, the eastern and southern portions of Leyte, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, and Agusan del Norte.

The eastern portion of Southern Luzon could also experience heavy rainfall on Sunday, and rains could arrive in the eastern portion of Luzon by Monday due to the shear line coinciding with the passage of Kabayan, PAGASA also said.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely," it warned.

PAGASA raised signal. no. 1 over the following areas, where minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible.

VISAYAS

The southern portion of Samar (Basey, Santa Rita, Marabut)

the southern portion of Eastern Samar (Maydolong, City of Borongan, Quinapondan, Guiuan, Lawaan, Balangiga, Llorente, Giporlos, Salcedo, Balangkayan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Mercedes)

the eastern and southern portions of Leyte (Mahaplag, Abuyog, Javier, Macarthur, Tabontabon, La Paz, Mayorga, Tolosa, Tanauan, Julita, Dulag, Palo, Tacloban City, Babatngon, Matalom, Hilongos, Bato)

Southern Leyte

MINDANAO

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

the northern and eastern portions of Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, San Francisco, City of Bayugan, Esperanza, Talacogon, Rosario, Sibagat, Prosperidad, San Luis, Trento)

the northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

the eastern portion of Misamis Oriental (Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Medina, Talisayan, Balingoan, Kinoguitan)

Camiguin

PAGASA photo

INTENSITY AND TRACK PREDICTION

PAGASA forecast that Kabayan would maintain its strength until its initial landfall along the coast of Surigao del Sur or Davao Oriental on Sunday night or Monday early morning.

It will cross the rugged terrain of Mindanao before emerging over either the Bohol Sea or Sulu Sea on Monday noon or afternoon, it said.

The weather bureau said the storm could weaken into an LPA over land or after emerging over the sea because of the "frictional effects" of landfall.

PAGASA however noted that the cyclone may reintensify over the Sulu Sea.

Kabayan is forecast to hit land for the second time over central or southern Palawan as a tropical depression by Tuesday morning, it said.