Typhoon Odette makes 9th landfall over Palawan

MANILA - Typhoon Odette slightly weakened on Friday afternoon, just as it made another landfall over Roxas, Palawan, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau said the tropical cyclone currently packs maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, with 205 kph gusts.

Odette is moving westward at 25 kph, and was last spotted over the waters of San Vicente, Palawan.

The state weather agency said Odette hit land over Roxas around 3:10 p.m. Earlier in the day, it also made a landfall over La Libertad, Negros Oriental.

Odette is expected to cross the Kalayaan Islands on Saturday.

"While over the West Philippine sea, the typhoon is forecast to move west northwestward and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility tomorrow morning or early afternoon," PAGASA said.

The country's 15th tropical cyclone this year has far killed at least 12 people and caused thousands to flee in Visayas and Mindanao. It may reintensify once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.

The following areas remain under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 3:

LUZON

The northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City)

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 2:

LUZON

The central portion of Palawan (Narra, Sofronio Española, Quezon, Aborlan, Rizal, Brooke's Point)

Kalayaan

Calamian, Cuyo

Cagayancillo Islands

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal number 1:

LUZON

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

the western portion of Romblon (Santa Maria, Odiongan, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose, Ferrol, San Andres, San Agustin, Calatrava, Corcuera, Banton, Concepcion)

the rest of Palawan

VISAYAS

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

the western portion of Negros Occidental (Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, La Castellana, Pontevedra, San Enrique, Moises Padilla, Hinigaran, Isabela, Binalbagan, City of Himamaylan, City of Kabankalan, Ilog, Candoni, Hinoba-An, City of Sipalay, Cauayan)

Guimaras

Odette struck the Philippines late in the typhoon season, with most cyclones developing between July and October.

The Philippines -- ranked as one of the world's most vulnerable countries to the impacts of climate change -- is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons every year, which typically wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

- With a report from Agence France-Presse

