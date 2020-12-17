Experts back mandatory wearing of face shields amid criticism

A Santa Claus statue wearing a face mask and shield is on display at the Christmas Factory store in Sampaloc, Manila on September 1, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Experts on Thursday said wearing of face shields is important to prevent new COVID-19 infections, after some questioned the need to require it in public spaces.

In a message, OCTA research's Guido David said face shields are needed to slow down infections.

"I would say face shields are effective because its use has reduced the reproduction number and number of cases since September, even as NCR transitioned to GCQ," David told reporters.

The new recorded cases, meanwhile, was because of other factors, Dr. John Wong, associate professor of the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health said.

Wong added that mass gatherings, crowding, and the failure to immediately isolate patients positive with the disease contributed to newly-recorded cases.

"Face shields and face masks reduce transmission rate. But crowding, mass gathering, and delayed isolation and quarantine are alternative explanations for the surge," he explained.

There was only 31 percent compliance with the wearing of face shields, data from the health department's pilot study showed.

Photo courtesy of the DOH

The DOH targets a 90-percent compliance to prevent the spike in additional COVID-19 cases.

The inter-agency task force leading the country's pandemic response required the public to wear face masks and shields "whenever they go out of their residences," according to a resolution announced earlier this week.

RELATED VIDEO: