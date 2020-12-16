Shade or shred: Online shoppers told to dispose shipping labels properly

Courtesy of National Privacy Commission Facebook Page

MANILA - The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has urged the public to dispose shipping labels properly amid concerns that customers' personal data may be used improperly following a surge in online shopping.

"Shipping labels contain details such as name, address and contact number. If not disposed properly, puwedeng mapunta sa o magamit ng ibang tao ang data mo (other people may use your data)," the country's privacy watchdog wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

The independent agency, which is mandated to promote a culture that protects the data privacy rights of the public, said details on the shipping labels on parcels could be covered by a permanent marker.

Shredding documents is a much better option, it added.

Shipping labels, the NPC said, can also be used as scratch paper or food wrapper.

"Kaya sa (In the) next unboxing, think before you dispose! Have a safe (last minute) online Christmas shopping!" the agency said.

