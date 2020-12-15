Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck off Davao Occidental on Wednesday morning, Phivolcs said.

The quake, which happened 7:21 a.m., was downgraded from an initial measurement of magnitude 6.1.

Phivolcs revised the earthquake's epicenter to 86 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town, Davao Occidental from 11 kilometers northeast of Alabel town in Sarangani.

Phivolcs director Renato Solidum initially said it was not expected to cause damage or result in a tsunami. A revised Phivolcs bulletin said damage and aftershocks were expected following the tremor.

"Hindi naman magko-cause ng tsunami at kung ganun lang po ang intensity, 5, ang pinakamataas ay wala po tayong ine-expect na damage," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(It will not cause a tsunami and if the highest intensity is 5, we are not expecting damage.)

"Sa tingin namin merong isang fault d'yan sa ilalim ng Sarangani area. Malalim po 'yan. May lindol po talagang malalim bandang Sarangani and south of it sa karagatan."

(We think there's a fault line beneath Sarangani area. It's deep. There are deep earthquakes in Sarangani area and south of it in the ocean.)

A "strong" shaking at Intensity V was felt in General Santos City, South Cotabato, where hanging objects might swing violently and standing vehicles rock noticeably, according to Phivolcs.

A "moderately strong" Intensity IV was felt in the towns of Kiamba, Alabel, Maasim, Glan, Malungon and Malapatan in Sarangani province; Lebak, Sultan Kudarat; Datu Blah Sinsuat, Maguindanao; Koronadal City, Polomolok, Tampakan and Tupi in South Cotabato.

A "weak" Intensity III, which may cause dizziness and nausea in some people, was felt in Maitum, Sarangani; Cotabato City, Maguindanao; Davao City; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Tantangan and Santo Nino, South Cotabato.

A "slightly felt" shaking or Intensity II was recorded in Columbio, Sultan Kudarat; Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat; and Magpet, North Cotabato while a "scarcely perceptible" Intensity I was felt in Zamboanga City.

The following instrumental intensities were reported:

Intensity V - Gen. Santos City, South Cotabato

Intensity IV - Kiamba, Saranggani; Tupi, South Cotabato; Koronadal City, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Kidapawan City, North Cotabato; Alabel, Saranggani; Kidapawan City, North Cotabato

