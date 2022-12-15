President must give weight to Senate reso on S. China Sea - analyst

This photo, released to the media on Dec. 15, 2022 by AFP Western Command spokesperson Maj. Cherryl Tindog, shows Chinese fishing vessels around the eastern part of Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea last Nov. 23, 2022.



MANILA - A resolution of the Senate, such as a recent one criticizing China's continuing intrusions in the West Philippine Sea, must be given weight by the president of the country, a political science professor said Thursday.

Dr. Jean Encinas-Franco of the University of the Philippines Political Science Department said that although a resolution merely carries the "sentiment" of the Senate, the president must give it due importance especially because the international community is observing how officials of the country react to developments in the West Philippine Sea.

“The diplomatic community is intently watching how politicians especially the Senate other than just the executive, would react to incursions and any developments in the West Philippine Sea and our relationship with China," Franco said.

On Wednesday, the Senate unanimously adopted a resolution that denounces China's incursions in Philippine waters.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, who raised the issue through a privilege speech, showed a video of the November 2022 incident in Pag-asa Island where China's rocket debris being towed at sea by Philippine Navy personnel was suddenly taken by Chinese Coast Guard personnel.

“Chinese Coast Guard retrieval of clay 1 is a gross violation of Philippine sovereignty as Beijing has no jurisdiction over the Philippines' territorial waters. Further, CCG’s interference in the retrieval also violate the right of innocent passage under the 1981 UNCLOS," Tolentino said.

"This is not a fight, not only for territory, the environment, (and) invaluable resources. It is about taking a stand about oppression,” he added.

Similar rocket debris from China also landed in Occidental Mindoro last July 22, Tolentino noted.

Those incidents happened while Chinese vessels continue to illegally roam around the West Philippine Sea.

At the Senate's last day of session for this year, the senators took turns in lashing at China's apparent disregard for international laws, and disrespect for the Philippines.

“Wala pong friendly na ginawa. Ang pagnanakaw po ay hindi gawain ng isang kaibigan. Wala naman akong nakitang konsultasyon na nangyari. Kinailangan pa ngang sumigaw ng ating kababayan na 'Hey, what are you doing,'" Sen. Risa Hontiveros said of the incident.

“Every shipment of goods, rice, meat to the island.. to Pag-asa is being harassed by the Chinese... Nakakaalarma na and they are being very, very aggressive. So we should take action," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said.

“The effective implementation of the Hague ruling is our duty. And that is the least that we could do for the next generation of Filipinos," Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda added, referring to the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated China's historical claim to almost the entire South China Sea.

Legarda added: "Bawal ang bully sa mundo, Mr. President... I want them to hear it. That’s why I am making my voice loud and clear. I’m not saying they are the bully. I said, bully. Kung sino ang tamaan, sila ang masaktan.”

A Senate investigation on China's incursions, according to Franco, will help in the crafting of new policies politically, diplomatically and economically.

Aries Arugay, chairperson of the UP Political Science Dept., has expressed his interest as well on the result of the Senate probe.

"Let’s see how this hearing will turn out... since these investigations can put these issues in the public agenda, and hopefully can result in new laws and policies that can better defend our national interests in the West Philippine Sea," Arugay said.

The senators took turns in giving recommendations on how they could help the military and fishermen who are being harassed and barred by the Chinese Coast Guard in the West Philippine Sea.

Among them is the non-stop filing of "note verbale."

“Ang panawagan ko po sa ating mga kababayan, huwag po tayong ma-frustrate, kahit sabihing isang libo na 'yang protest or note verbale, hindi naman tayo sinasagot. Hindi naman natin ginagawa 'yun para tayo sagutin. Ginagawa natin 'yun para meron tayong madepensa sa larangan ng international law argumentation," Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said.

Pimentel said that a copy of the Senate resolution must also be given to the President.

The Senate national defense committee will investigate the incidents in the West Philippine Sea in an executive session next year.

“I will conduct hearings. Siguro, tulungan natin itong ating mga military na madagdagan ang kanilang pondo for the modernization program of the Armed Forces of the Philippines," Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, who chairs the panel, said.

