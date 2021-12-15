MANILA - Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) intensified further on Wednesday as it approached the CARAGA region, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Odette was last spotted 485 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4:00 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160kph. The typhoon was moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.

More areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) due to Odette.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals. PAGASA

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2:

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Northeastern portion of Bukidnon

Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Southern portion of Eastern Samar

Southern portion of Samar

Southern Leyte

Central and southern portions of Leyte

Camotes Islands

Eastern portion of Bohol

"In the next 24 hours po makakaranas ng malalakas na hangin diyan, yung pwedeng maka-damage sa mga puno at maka-inflict din ng konting damage sa mga bahay na gawa sa light materials," ABS-CBN weather specialist Ariel Rojas said on TeleRadyo.

(In the next 24 hours, these places will experience strong winds that can damage trees and homes made out of light materials.)

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1:

Northern portion of Davao Oriental

Northern portion of Davao de Oro

Northern portion of Davao del Norte

Northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon City

Rest of Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur

Northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur

Northern Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Biliran

Rest of Leyte

Rest of Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Antique

Capiz

Aklan

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Southern portion of Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro

Central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro

Northern portion of Palawan

Projected track of Typhoon Odette. PAGASA

"Yung mga bagong dagdag sa listahan ng signal number 1, may 36 hours pa pong lead time bago maramdaman yung pagbugso ng hangin," Rojas said.

(Areas recently placed under signal number 1 have a 36-hour lead time before they experience stronger winds.)

PAGASA also warned of potential 2-meter-high storm surges in coastal areas in the Visayas, CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, Palawan, and Masbate.

Rojas said Odette was expected to reach a peak intensity of 155kph before making landfall over either CARAGA or Eastern Visayas on Thursday.

The typhoon may then go across the Visayas and reach the Sulu Sea by Friday morning, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has placed the following areas under its own typhoon alert level:

Areas under Alert Level Charlie (155kph winds with intense to torrential rains)

Palawan

Antique

Negros Occidental

Bohol

Cebu

Southern Leyte

Guimaras

Dinagat Islands

Capiz

Leyte

Negros Oriental

Iloilo

Eastern Samar

Siquijor

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Surigao del Sur

Camiguin

Areas under Alert Level Bravo (Up to 120kph winds with heavy to intense with at times torrential rains)

Misamis Oriental

Zamboanga del Norte

Occidental Mindoro

Aklan

Masbate

Samar

Biliran

Romblon

Northern Samar

Oriental Mindoro

Areas under Alert Level Alpha (Up to 60kph winds with light to moderate with at times heavy rains)

Misamis Occidental

Zamboanga del Sur

Lanao del Sur

Davao de Oro

Zamboanga Sibugay

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Bukidnon

Lanao del Norte

Quezon

Albay

Sorsogon

Marinduque

Cavite

Catanduanes

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Laguna

In Metro Manila, Rojas said residents can still attend Misa de Gallo or "Simbang Gabi" early Thursday without worrying about bad weather.

"Pero yung Friday or Thursday night or Friday or Saturday early morning po, yun po yung possibleng may ulan tayo sa Metro Manila so magdala na lang po ng payong para sa mga magsisimba," he said.

(But on Friday or Thursday night, or Friday or Saturday early morning, those are the times when we may see rain over Metro Manila, so churchgoers should bring umbrellas.)