MANILA - Typhoon Odette (international name Rai) intensified further on Wednesday as it approached the CARAGA region, state weather bureau PAGASA said.
According to PAGASA, Odette was last spotted 485 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 4:00 p.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 130 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 160kph. The typhoon was moving west northwestward at 25 km/h.
More areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) due to Odette.
Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 2:
- Surigao del Norte
- Surigao del Sur
- Dinagat Islands
- Agusan del Sur
- Agusan del Norte
- Northeastern portion of Bukidnon
- Eastern portion of Misamis Oriental
- Camiguin
- Southern portion of Eastern Samar
- Southern portion of Samar
- Southern Leyte
- Central and southern portions of Leyte
- Camotes Islands
- Eastern portion of Bohol
"In the next 24 hours po makakaranas ng malalakas na hangin diyan, yung pwedeng maka-damage sa mga puno at maka-inflict din ng konting damage sa mga bahay na gawa sa light materials," ABS-CBN weather specialist Ariel Rojas said on TeleRadyo.
(In the next 24 hours, these places will experience strong winds that can damage trees and homes made out of light materials.)
Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal number 1:
- Northern portion of Davao Oriental
- Northern portion of Davao de Oro
- Northern portion of Davao del Norte
- Northwestern and central portions of Bukidnon City
- Rest of Misamis Oriental
- Misamis Occidental
- Northern portion of Lanao del Norte
- Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur
- Northwestern portion of Zamboanga del Norte
- Northern portion of Lanao del Sur
- Northern Samar
- Rest of Eastern Samar
- Biliran
- Rest of Leyte
- Rest of Bohol
- Cebu
- Siquijor
- Negros Oriental
- Negros Occidental
- Guimaras
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Capiz
- Aklan
- Catanduanes
- Camarines Sur
- Albay
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Southern portion of Quezon
- Marinduque
- Romblon
- Central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro
- Central and southern portions of Occidental Mindoro
- Northern portion of Palawan
"Yung mga bagong dagdag sa listahan ng signal number 1, may 36 hours pa pong lead time bago maramdaman yung pagbugso ng hangin," Rojas said.
(Areas recently placed under signal number 1 have a 36-hour lead time before they experience stronger winds.)
PAGASA also warned of potential 2-meter-high storm surges in coastal areas in the Visayas, CARAGA, Northern Mindanao, Palawan, and Masbate.
Rojas said Odette was expected to reach a peak intensity of 155kph before making landfall over either CARAGA or Eastern Visayas on Thursday.
The typhoon may then go across the Visayas and reach the Sulu Sea by Friday morning, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Saturday.
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has placed the following areas under its own typhoon alert level:
Areas under Alert Level Charlie (155kph winds with intense to torrential rains)
- Palawan
- Antique
- Negros Occidental
- Bohol
- Cebu
- Southern Leyte
- Guimaras
- Dinagat Islands
- Capiz
- Leyte
- Negros Oriental
- Iloilo
- Eastern Samar
- Siquijor
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Norte
- Agusan del Sur
- Surigao del Sur
- Camiguin
Areas under Alert Level Bravo (Up to 120kph winds with heavy to intense with at times torrential rains)
- Misamis Oriental
- Zamboanga del Norte
- Occidental Mindoro
- Aklan
- Masbate
- Samar
- Biliran
- Romblon
- Northern Samar
- Oriental Mindoro
Areas under Alert Level Alpha (Up to 60kph winds with light to moderate with at times heavy rains)
- Misamis Occidental
- Zamboanga del Sur
- Lanao del Sur
- Davao de Oro
- Zamboanga Sibugay
- Davao Oriental
- Davao del Norte
- Bukidnon
- Lanao del Norte
- Quezon
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- Marinduque
- Cavite
- Catanduanes
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Laguna
In Metro Manila, Rojas said residents can still attend Misa de Gallo or "Simbang Gabi" early Thursday without worrying about bad weather.
"Pero yung Friday or Thursday night or Friday or Saturday early morning po, yun po yung possibleng may ulan tayo sa Metro Manila so magdala na lang po ng payong para sa mga magsisimba," he said.
(But on Friday or Thursday night, or Friday or Saturday early morning, those are the times when we may see rain over Metro Manila, so churchgoers should bring umbrellas.)