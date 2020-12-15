Fewer students, staggered schedules: DepEd preps dry run of face-to-face classes

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Department of Education is reducing class sizes and implementing staggered schedules to ensure that schools observe minimum health standards during the dry run of face-to-face classes next month.

“Mayroong tayong ini-impose na limitation with respect to the number of students in one class dahil that is required to ensure that we can have the proper physical distancing within the classroom. Hindi iyan magagawa kung nasa full class size tayo,” Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said in an interview.

(That’s why we’re imposing a limitation with respect to the number of students in one class because that’s required to ensure that we can have the proper physical distancing within the classroom. We can’t do that if we have a full class size.)

On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the DepEd’s recommendation to conduct a dry run of face-to-face or in-person classes in areas considered low-risk of COVID-19 transmission for the whole month of January next year.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said participation in the dry run is voluntary and would require permission on the part of the learner’s parents.

Malaluan said actual classes would be conducted during the dry run but these face-to-face sessions would only supplement students’ learning via modules, online classes, television and radio.

“Hindi ito magiging full scheduled classes. Ibig sabihin, ito ay magiging complement lamang din ng patuloy na distance learning pero magkakaroon lang ng certain schedules na maaaring makapunta ang mga bata sa paaralan,” he said.

(This won’t be done with full scheduled classes. This means it will only complement distance learning. Students will follow a schedule on when they will go to schools.)

Among the students that may participate in the dry run are senior high school students under the technical-vocational-livelihood track and learners who find it difficult to learn by themselves at home, said Malaluan.

Malaluan said the DepEd would be working closely with the Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government, COVID-19 Task Force, local government units (LGU), and parents to ensure the safety of students participating in the dry run.

Participating schools also need to meet health protocols such as proper ventilation, and availability of face masks, face shields, and hand washing facilities.

The education official said parents would also be asked to ensure the safety of learners at home, and as they travel to and from the school.

“May commitment iyong mga magulang na kahit sa loob ng tahanan ay ibayong pag-iingat at saka doon sa transportation,” he said.

(Parents have a commitment to make sure their children are careful inside their homes and while in transportation.)

A referral protocol with the LGU and local health unit is also required in case someone in the school tests positive for COVID-19, he added.

Malaluan said the department has been holding consultations with its field units, LGUs and parents in the past months on the conduct of in-person classes.

Lack of water facilities, nurses

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT), meanwhile, urged government to address the lack of water facilities, clinics and nurses in schools with the plan to hold pilot testing of in-person classes.

“Our teachers and learners cannot be saved by face masks, alcohol and physical distancing alone. We are dealing with active children here. The best protection for them is a safe, preventive and pandemic-responsive learning environment,” said ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

President Duterte earlier said in-person classes would remain prohibited unless a vaccine against COVID-19 is available in the country.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Schools implemented distance education this year in response to the pandemic, but some students, students and teachers have cited challenges such as poor internet connectivity and difficulty in independent learning.

Officials in higher education have also been inspecting colleges and universities with “retrofitted” facilities in case government gives these learning institutions the green light for limited in-person classes.

Several experts, however, warned that children may be “silent spreaders” of COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the United Nations Children's Fund called on governments to prioritize the safe reopening of schools.

“Evidence shows that schools are not the main drivers of this pandemic. Yet, we are seeing an alarming trend whereby governments are once again closing down schools as a first recourse rather than a last resort,” said UNICEF Global Chief of Education Robert Jenkins.

“In some cases, this (closure) is being done nationwide, rather than community by community, and children are continuing to suffer the devastating impacts on their learning, mental and physical well-being and safety,” he added.