Children could still be ‘silent spreaders’ of COVID-19, doctor warns

A member of the Philippine Coast Guard gestures to an infant carried by an OFW at a testing center in Manila on May 13, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — A doctor on Monday reminded Filipinos to keep their children at home since they might contribute to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Dr. Victoria Nolasco, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician, said studies have shown that a seemingly healthy child may have an even higher viral load than an old person in the intensive care unit.

“It is strongly recommended by pediatricians for children to remain home to minimize the risk of getting infected and lower transmission,” Nolasco said during a Department of Health virtual briefing.

She said that this is why it is advisable to just hold virtual celebrations instead of visiting relatives.

A child can be infected with COVID-19 and he or she can infect grandparents and other relatives, she said.

Nolasco said children can still have fun even if they are staying at home. She added that parents should not be worried if children are getting bored.

“Okay lang mainip ang bata. Dyan lalabas ang kanilang skills at creativity. Maganda ito para sa kanilang development,” she said.

(It’s okay for children to get bored. Their skills and creativity will be showcased. It’s actually good for their development.)

She said children do not need to go to malls or crowded places. What they need, she said, is at least 3 hours of active time either at home or at a nearby park. Children 2 years old and up just have to wear masks.

Instead of exposure to other people and raising the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Nolasco said children must be allowed to "develop resilience."

Nolasco also pointed out that if families attend reunions or gatherings, they are not only exposed to the people they are eating with but also to everyone those people were exposed to.

And if ever it is necessary to meet with others, meal times should involve separate tables, utensils and food packs.