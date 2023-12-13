Teves ordered to submit counter-affidavit on financing terrorism case

Expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. Courtesy of Arnolfo Teves Jr. Facebook page

MANILA - The Department of Justice has ordered expelled Negros Oriental representative Arnolfo Teves and other respondents to file their counter-affidavits in the financing terrorism charge filed by the National Bureau of Investigation.



Also included in the subpoena is Axl Teves, son of the former congressman.



They were also ordered to appear in the preliminary investigation scheduled December 13 and 19.



“You are directed to file your counter-affidavit during the above preliminary investigation,” said Senior Assistant State Prosecutor Florencio Dela Cruz.

Teves was tagged as terrorist following the March 4 bloodbath that killed Gov. Roel Degamo and 9 others.



Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio attended the preliminary investigation but he told the media that he has yet to submit a counter-affidavit in behalf of Teves and his son Axl.



“On our part, and I think on the part of the other counsels as well, wala pa silang kopya ng mga yung mga nakatanggap naman po ang mga reklamo nila may mga pahina na hindi po malinaw,” Topacio said.



Department of Justice Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano, meantime, stressed that Teves is undergoing investigation for two different complaints.



One is for violation of The Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 and The Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.



“Magkaiba po yan, and the fact na sinundan po natin ang pera, the panel of prosecutors have seen and built up a case of terrorist financing, means na meron talagang links no, with the activities of a terrorist,” Clavano said.

