MMDA intensifies road clearing ops ahead of MMFF parade

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) issued more than 80 citations in clearing operations around Metro Manila Tuesday.



According to data from the MMDA, the apprehensions totaled 83 vehicles, with 87 citations issued against the erring motorists.



The violations included illegal parking along Mabuhay Lanes and main thoroughfares, as well as violations for dress codes for drivers and passengers, mostly for motorcycles.



Some of the vehicles cited as being illegally parked were towed by authorities.



The MMDA is stepping up clearing operations especially in the Camanava area, ahead of the parade to be held by the Metro Manila Film Festival along a designated route in the cities of Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela this coming Saturday.

According to MMDA data, 16 vehicles were apprehended by teams during clearing operations along C3, C4, Samson Road, and McArthur Highway Wednesday.