Traffic enforcers direct motorists with the closure of Meralco Avenue due to the construction of 2 Metro Manila Subway stations in Pasig City.



MANILA — Metro Manila will standardize fines for traffic violations and allow digital payment, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora said on Tuesday.

The ticketing system will cover "20 standard traffic violations", including those typically committed by motorists, said Zamora, who is also the president of the Metro Manila Council (MMC).

"Ang pinakamalaking ginhawa talaga dyan ay hindi niyo na kailangang bumalik doon sa LGU kung saan kayo nahuli para magbayad sapagkat, una, hindi naman kukumpiskahin ang inyong lisensya. Pangalawa, pwede kayong magbayad sa pamamagitan ng digital payments," he said in an interview after an event at Pinaglabanan Elementary School.

(The biggest convenience is that you don't have to go back to the LGU where you were apprehended just to pay because, first, your license will not be confiscated. Second, you can make digital payments.)

Metro Manila cities will also integrate their systems with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to ease transactions, like payment of standardized fines for violations, and to access data that would serve as basis for "demerit points" of erring motorists, Zamora said.



"Halimbawa, kayo po, nahuli kayo disregarding traffic signs sa San Juan. Kapag integrated na po ang system ng San Juan at ng LTO, makikita po namin ilang beses na kayo nahuli. Makikita namin ilang demerit points na ba meron ang motoristang ito," he said.

(For example, you were caught disregarding traffic signs in San Juan. When the San Juan and LTO systems are integrated, we will see how many times you have been caught. We will see how many demerit points this motorist has.)

Authorities could confiscate the license of a motorist with 10 demerit points, said the mayor.

"At huwag nating iisipin na dahil lang hindi na-confiscate ang lisensya ay pwede nang hindi magbayad. Sapagkat iyong panahon na hindi ka nagbabayad, palaki nang palaki ang multa na dapat mong bayaran," he added.

(And let's not think that just because the license was not confiscated, you no longer need to pay. Because during the time you don't pay, the fine gets bigger and bigger.)

Zamora said the MMC is set to meet in January and aims to implement the single ticketing system in the first quarter of 2023.