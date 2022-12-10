MANILA — Members of the Metro Manila Council, along with the Land Transportation Office and Department of Interior and Local Government, have approved the implementation of a single ticketing system that standardizes traffic violation fines in the capital region.

In a media briefing Saturday, the technical working group said the new system will harmonize the payment of penalties that are expected to be implemented by the first quarter of 2023.

Once effective, motorists may already settle their fine in the local government unit (LGU) where they reside even if they committed the traffic violation in another area.

The new system will also standardize the traffic violation fine, putting an end to the different amounts of fines imposed by different LGUs and by the MMDA.

Drivers’ licenses will no longer be confiscated as details of erring motorists will only be listed by the traffic enforcer and forwarded to the LTO.

“Ililista lahat ng LGUs ang mga nahuli. Ibibigay po ito sa LTO at ito’y ire-record sa LTO. At kung ito’y hindi tutubusin, ‘yung lisensya niyo ay masususpinde,” said DILG Sec. Benjamin Abalos Jr.

Motorists will also be given 10 days to settle the penalty through digital wallets or payment centers registered with the LTO’s Land Transportation Management System, before it gains interest.

The license will be confiscated if it has 10 unsettled violations.