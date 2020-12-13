130 ASG, BIFF and Maute militants killed this year, says military

Fifteen Abu Sayyaf members, including 2 sub-leaders, were presented to Joint Task Force Sulu after their surrender. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - One hundred thirty militants were killed this year while 347 others surrendered, the Philippine military said Sunday.

Of those who died, 68 were Abu Sayyaf bandits, 31 were members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF), and 31 were from the Islamic State-inspired Maute group, according to the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Earlier this month, 2 subleaders and 13 members of the Abu Sayyaf in Jolo, Sulu surrendered, the AFP said.

Some 156 firearms and 10 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also surrendered or seized from the terrorist group this year, it added.

"We are currently satisfied with how our troops are continuing our offensives against the ASG, but this does not mean we’re letting our guards down against them or other local terrorists,” AFP Chief of Staff General Gilbert Gapay said in a statement.

“We will stop at nothing to keep our fellow Filipinos safe and secure from the despicable acts of terrorism and violent extremism."