2 Abu Sayyaf sub-leaders, 13 members surrender in Sulu: military

Fifteen Abu Sayyaf members, including 2 sub-leaders, were presented to Joint Task Force Sulu after their surrender. Photo courtesy of the Western Mindanao Command

MANILA - Fifteen members of the Abu Sayyaf Group, including two of their sub-leaders, surrendered to Joint Task Force Sulu on Friday, the Western Mindanao Command said.

“The two sub-leaders were identified as Alvin Yusop, a.k.a. Arab Puti under senior leader Radulan Sahiron; and Barahim Nurjahar under deceased senior leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan,” Wesmincom Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said in a statement.

The military said Arab Puti was involved in kidnapping operations and was a close-in aide of Sahiron. His family convinced him to surrender because his mother had suffered stroke. He also wants to take care of his 4 children.

Meanwhile, Barahim Nurjahar was allegedly behind the kidnapping of the sister of a Sulu town mayor, Wesmincom said. For his surrender, he approached the Moro Islamic Liberation Front Jikiri faction who then linked him to the military.

The 1101st and 1102nd Infantry Brigades of the Philippine Army helped facilitate the sub-leaders' surrender and presented the 14 firearms they turned in to Joint Task Force Sulu commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales.

Among those who surrendered were Muarip Adja, a.k.a. Arip and Hatimil Adja, a.k.a. Timmir--2 sons of another ASG sub leader and alleged kidnapper Apoh Mike.

The military said Adja was present when ASG senior leader Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan died.

