Slain Los Baños mayor Caesar Perez laid to rest, as family calls for justice

Slain Los Baños town, Laguna Mayor Caesar Perez was laid to rest on Saturday, more than a week after he was gunned down in front of municipal hall on December 3.

His youngest son, Aldous Perez, said the family was still waiting for updates from the PNP and the NBI regarding his father's case.

Perez said he wanted to clarify with authorities whether his father was on the government's so-called narcolist at the time he was killed.

He said his family was offering more than P1 million for information that could help solve the case.

He called on government to help his family find the mayor's killers and clear the elder Perez's name.

"Sa atin pong mahal na Pangulo, ako ay taos pusong humihingi ng tulong sa inyo upang masolusyonan ito. Malaki ang tiwala ko sa ating Pangulo, sana po ay personal niyang pakialaman ito," he said.

Caesar Perez's remains were displayed at the municipal hall, where people paid their respectsm

At municipal hall, Perez's family and close associates spoke about him, emphasizing his kind nature and his good work as the town's mayor.

A theme throughout the day was repeated calls for justice, and demands from Perez's loved ones that the case be solved immediately.

As the day drew to a close, the remains were escorted to the cemetery where Perez was laid to rest.