Marcos to attend ASEAN-Japan Summit on Dec. 15-18

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will depart for Tokyo, Japan on December 15 to attend the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit and other activities that will happen until Dec. 18.

This year, the countries will observe the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN relations, said Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Assistant Secretary Daniel Espiritu.

Issues relating to “defense and transnational crime mutual legal assistance, mutual economic activities, socio-cultural and people to people activities” will be discussed during the meetings.

Pres. Marcos is set to have a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the 16th but the DFA refused yet to divulge the details of the agenda.

Asked if the meeting will include the possible signing of the Philippines and Japan’s reciprocal access agreement (RAA) similar to visiting forces agreement (VFA) with the United States, Espiritu said it seems unlikely.

“As for the bilateral meeting, it might be, I cannot confirm that one if that will be part of the agenda. I think it will take a long time to make, so I don’t that it will be done in one sitting,” he said.

On the night of the 16th, the President’s “first real ASEAN engagement” will begin with a dinner hosted by the Japan Prime Minister at the state guesthouse.

The next day, the summit’s opening session will start at 9:30 in the morning, followed by the reviewing of ASEAN-Japan relations, as well as international and regional developments.

“So here not only will they review the cooperation activities of ASEAN through the years but also they will discuss South China Sea, East China Sea, Myanmar, North Korea and other international developments that have a bearing on ASEAN,” says Asec. Espiritu.

He added that is it not yet clear if the discussions will include the recent incident in the West Philippine Sea involving Chinese Coast Guard and resupply boats of the Philippines.

“It will depend on the developments during the negotiation of the statements, outcome statement and also it will also depend on the dynamics of the meeting. That one we cannot predict,” Asec. Espiritu said.

Meanwhile, during the working lunch, leaders will talk about “people to people activities between ASEAN and Japan” which includes “student and youth exchange, art and cultural cooperation and sports cooperation”, says Espiritu.

“This is very important to us since the Philippines is one of the major beneficiaries of this youth and people to people exchange, and especially exchange of students,” he said.

The last session, which will focus the ASEAN-Japan economic partnership, is expected to end at 2:10PM.

In the evening the leaders will attend a pre-Gala commemorative lighting ceremony at Azabudai hills and a gala dinner at Okura hotel.

On December 17, Marcos will also attend a meeting with the other ASEAN leaders and countries to discuss the commitment to lower carbon gas emissions.

“It’s the Asia Zero Emissions Community, a separate regional organization composed of ASEAN, Japan, and Australia. This is as the name of the community indicates dedicated to lowering the emission of carbon gases into the atmosphere towards a supposedly zero net effect at the end. This will run for only 45 mins but the President will participate on this,” Asec Espiritu said.

“This is important for us because as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, we are committed to the outcome of the COP28 meeting and this will also be an opportunity for us to request for support for our bid to host the Board of loss and damage fund,” he added.

Marcos will also be present in least two business meetings to be led by the Department of Trade and Industry to discuss the status of investment pledges and agreements that were signed during his visit to Tokyo on February.

Only a “lean delegation” will join the president, including First Lady Liza Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo, Trade Sec. Alfredo Pascual, Presidential Adviser on Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go, Communications Sec. Cheloy Garafil, some DFA officials, among others.