MANILA (UDPATE) — Residents of the Mimaropa region are advised to be alert for possible heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression "Rosal," PAGASA said Sunday.

In its latest weather bulletin issued 5 a.m., PAGASA said Rosal would be bringing light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan until noon Sunday.

Due to these rains, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible in some areas, PAGASA said.

While no part of the country was placed under any tropical cyclone wind signal, the state weather bureau said Rosal would be enhancing the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan), which would bring strong winds to parts of northern Luzon and Bicol Region.

Occasional gale-force gusts are possible over Batanes and Babuyan Islands, while strong breeze to near-gale strength may be experienced in Ilocos Norte, the northern and eastern portions of Cagayan, the eastern portion of Isabela, Calaguas Islands, and the extreme northern portion of Catanduanes.

PAGASA last located the eye of Tropical Depression Rosal at 330 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was moving north northeastward at 20 kph.

"Patuloy po itong kumikilos palayo ng ating bansa, kaya wala na tayong nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal sa anumang bahagi ng ating kapuluan," PAGASA's Ana Clauren-Jorda told ABS-CBN TeleRadyo.

"Improving weather condition na ang inaasahan natin, lalo na sa Bicol Region at sa Quezon... Mamayang hapon, gabi, improving weather condition na tayo sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa dahil nga kumikilos na palayo itong si bagyong Rosal sa ating kapuluan," she added.

According to PAGASA's forecast track, Rosal may intensify into a low-end tropical storm within the next 36 hours. But due to unfavorable conditions associated with a monsoon surge, Rosal may weaken into a post-tropical low pressure area by Wednesday.

Jorda said the country may experience another weather disturbance this month.

