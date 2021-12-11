MANILA— Individuals can still apply for exemption from the gun ban in the upcoming 2022 elections, especially individuals who face threats to their life, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Saturday.

PNP Spokesperson Police Col. Roderick Alba said under the gun ban, the license to own and possess firearms and the gun's registration will be suspended.

The gun ban for the 2022 elections will start from Jan. 9 to June 8, 2022 but no individual would be barred from applying for exemption, Alba added.

"Most of our rules mayroon namang exemption 'yun, lalo na if you want to avail of this na kailangan mong proteksiyonan sarili mo, mayroong mga patakaran 'yung ating Comelec," the police official explained on TeleRadyo.

(We have exemptions, most especially if you want to protect yourself. Comelec has guidelines on it.)

"Our responsible citizens can still apply for the gun ban exemption," he added.

Applications may be filed online on Comelec's website, and it will take some time to get it approved as the claim will be validated.

The application will also depend on the "present risk assessment" which they would coordinate with the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"Once validated naman na may threat and risk sa kanya or sa pamilya niya, na kailangan niya mag-avail, kandidato man siya or hindi, he can or she can still avail of it," Alba said.

(They can avail of it. We do validate the threat and risk and the reasons why they are applying for it, whether they are a candidate or not.)

INCLUSION

Some bodyguards will be included in the gun ban, but the security detail of high-ranking Philippine officials would not be covered by it, he said.

The security detail of private individuals will also be recalled unless they apply for an exemption.

"Kasama 'yan sa ipagbabawal ng ating Comelec come sa start ng election period kasi lahat ng ating security or protective detail, again may exemption 'yan ang mga matataas na tao sa gobyerno, they are exempted naman diyan," he said.

(It is included in what the Comelec prohibits come the start of election period. The security detail of high-ranking government officials will be exempted.)

Candidates for next year's elections and other individuals, he noted, may also seek PNP's protective services as long as they apply for it through the Comelec.

This already started this month, he added.

Comelec earlier said that any violation of the provisions of its gun ban resolution would be considered as an election offense, the penalty for which is 1 to 6 years imprisonment, without possibility of probation. Offenders will also lose their right to vote and be perpetually disqualified from holding public office.

