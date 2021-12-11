MANILA—The Commission on Elections said on Saturday it will work with YouTube to verify the official accounts of candidates running in the 2022 national elections.

"We will be working with YouTube to add a verified badge for official candidates that submit their official YouTube channel to COMELEC," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez tweeted.

We will be working with YouTube to add a verified badge for official candidates that submit their official YouTube channel to COMELEC. — James Jimenez (@jabjimenez) December 11, 2021

When asked if a candidate's channel will need at least 100,000 subscribers to get verified, the spokesman answered, "No."

Under Comelec's Resolution No. 10730, candidates for the 2022 elections are required to register their "official accounts, websites, blogs and/or other social media pages of such political party of candidate".

It also said only verified accounts, websites, blogs, and social media pages may run electoral ads, and boost or promote electoral posts.

RELATED VIDEO