Outgoing South Korean ambassador makes farewell call on Duterte at Malacañang

South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man made his farewell call on President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang. Photo courtesy of Sen. Bong Go.

MANILA - South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man on Thursday made his farewell call on President Rodrigo Duterte at Malacañang.

Han is set to retire, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said of the visit.

TINGNAN: South Korean Ambassador to the Philippines Han Dong-man, nag-farewell call kay Pang. Rodrigo Duterte sa Malacañang (📸 Sen. Bong Go) @DZMMTeleRadyo @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/YFjbxWVSxN — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) December 10, 2020

During their conversation, Duterte told Han that he wished to visit South Korea again.

Han was assigned as the South Korean ambassador to the Philippines in 2018.

He also made a courtesy call on Duterte, in which they talked about strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Han also recognized the diplomatic relations between South Korea and the Philippines, which started in 1949.

Han also suggested the establishment of a "Korean Town" in Malate, Manila.

In 2019, Han gifted Duterte with an album of popular Korean boy group BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan), which the latter said he will give to his youngest daughter Kitty.