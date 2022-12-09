This map shows the location of an earthquake that hit off Northern Samar on Friday. Phivolcs/Twitter



MANILA — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck the waters off Northern Samar on Friday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The tectonic tremor, located 105 kilometers northeast of Mapanas town, hit at 2:33 p.m.

With a depth of 38 kilometers, the quake could spawn aftershocks, Phivolcs' initial bulletin said.

Phivolcs said it recorded the following instrumental Intensities.

Intensity III - Mapanas and Palapag, Northern Samar

Intensity II - Rosario and San Roque, Northern Samar; Prieto Diaz and Bulusan, Sorsogon

Intensity I - Legazpi City and Tabaco, Albay; Mercedes and Daet, Camarines Norte; Pili, Camarines Sur; Hernani and Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Hilongos, Dulag, Kananga, Abuyog, Alangalang and Baybay, Leyte

The quake is not expected to cause damage to infrastructure, it added.

Earthquakes are common in the Philippines, which is located in the "Pacific Ring of Fire" where many volcanic eruptions and shakings occur.

On Wednesday, a shallow magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Camarines Norte and was felt in parts of Luzon and Visayas.