MANILA — A magnitude 5.3 earthquake shook parts of Luzon and Visayas, including Metro Manila, on Wednesday afternoon.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the quake struck off the coast of Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday.

At a depth of 1 kilometer, the tectonic quake was felt at Intensity II in Quezon City, Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs also recorded the following Instrumental intensities.

Intensity V: Mercedes, Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte

Intensity IV: Daet, Camarines Norte; Guinayangan, Polillo, Quezon

Intensity III: Ragay, Pili, Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Mauban, Lopez, Mulanay, Alabat, Gumaca, Quezon

Intensity II: Tabaco, Albay; Dingalan, Aurora; Batangas City, Batangas; Calumpit, Plaridel, Pulilan, Marilao, San Ildefonso, Bulacan; Sagnay, Camarines Sur; Carmona, Cavite; Marikina City, Pasig City, Metro Manila; Gapan City, Nueva Ecija; Pinamalayan, Oriental Mindoro; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Pangasinan; Dolores, Infanta, Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Tanay, Rizal

Intensity I: Legazpi City, Albay; Bulakan, Santa Maria, Guiguinto, Obando, Malolos City, Pandi, Dona Remedios Trinidad, Bulacan; Tagaytay City, Ternate, Cavite; Candon, Ilocos Sur; Calamba, Los Banos, Laguna; Malabon City, Pasay, Quezon City, Muntinlupa City, San Juan City, Metro Manila; Mapanas, Northern Samar; San Antonio, Gabaldon, Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Tayabas, Lucena City, Quezon; Angono, Morong, Antipolo, Cainta, Rizal

The quake could spawn aftershocks, though no damage was expected, Phivolcs said.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.