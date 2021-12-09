FILE. Protesters hold a rally in UP Diliman on July 4, 2020 in condemnation of the Anti-Terror Law. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Supreme Court on Thursday said some provisions of the Anti-Terror Law were unconstitutional, citing these could violate freedom of expression, among others.

In a media advisory, the high court said the qualifier to the proviso in Section 4 of R.A. 11479 i.e. "which are not intended to cause death or serious physical harm to a person, to endanger a person's life, or to create a serious risk to public safety" by a vote of 12-3 is declared as unconstitutional for being overboard and violative of freedom of expression.

It also said that the second method for designation in Section 25 paragraph 2 of R.A. 11479, i.e. 'Request for designations by other jurisdictions or supranational jurisdictions may be adopted by the AT after determination that the proposed designee meets the criteria for designation of UNSCR No. 1373" is declared unconstitutional by a vote of 9-6.

The high court said all the other challenged provisions of R.A. 11479 are not unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it has "deliberated and voted" on the case regarding the constitutionality of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.