MANILA — The Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday "deliberated and voted" on the case regarding the constitutionality of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 but the decision can't be released yet, its spokesman said.

"Considering that there were numerous issues resolved in the case, as well as the fact that each Justice had to vote on each issue, there is a need to accurately confirm and tally the vote of each Justice in order to ensure the correct resolution of the Court per issue," SC spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka said in a statement.

SC spox Brian Keith Hosaka confirms SC justices voted on the Anti-Terrorism case today but can’t release results yet because of the “need to accurately confirm and tally the vote” of each justice, given the numerous issues involved. pic.twitter.com/ZtDUevJ3ve — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) December 7, 2021

He assured that the Supreme Court public information office will provide "an accurate summary of the action" of the high court "at the soonest possible time."

Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen earlier said that votes on the Anti-Terrorism Act have been tallied.

He called out a media outlet over its report that the anti-terror law has supposedly been declared as constitutional except for section 4, which defines terrorism.

Leonen said the report is wrong and contains “misleading and false information”.

— With reports from Mike Navallo and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO