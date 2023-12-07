UST, UP Cebu grads top September 2023 licensure exam for teachers

MANILA — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced Thursday that 23,782 elementary teachers and 53,995 secondary teachers passed the Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT) given last September 24.

Dulce Angeline Hernandez Arellano and Chelsea Lipana Tiaga, both from University of Santo Tomas, got the highest rating of 94.40 percent for the elementary level.

Joshua Custodio Marimuthu of Laguna University placed second with a rating of 94.20 percent, while Marichu Famat Abregana (Cebu Technological University), Alma Manlangit Brioso (Bicol University) and Theresa Marie Enarle Cena (Silliman University) tied for third place with a rating of 94 percent.

For the secondary level, Trilbe Lizann Espina Vasquez of the University of the Philippines Cebu got the highest rating of 94.80 percent, followed by Jaynel Evangelista Barzo of University of Southern Mindanao, with a rating of 94.40 percent.

Matthew Kyle Yee Oronce of UP Diliman placed third with a rating of 94.20 percent.

UST and Cebu Technological University were the top performing schools for the elementary level with a 100 percent passing rate.

UST was also the top performing school in the secondary level with a 98.56 percent passing rate.

Here are the successful examinees.

Elementary Level:

Secondary Level:

