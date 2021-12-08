SINGAPORE – Matagumpay na naidaos ang first Filipino-organized fun run for a cause na BNG Healthy Fun Run 2021 na nasa ika-apat na taon ng inoorganisa ng Business Network Group (BNG) Singapore kung saan isa sa media partners ang iwantTFC. Pinalabas ang “Finish Line” The BNG Healthy Fun Run 2021 Grand Closing virtual ceremony sa kanilang Facebook page noong November 26, 2021 hosted by Jun Rigonan and Joy Sulit – Tayer.

“Finish Line” The BNG Healthy Fun Run 2021 Grand Closing virtual ceremony noong November 26, 2021

Ang BNG Singapore ay nagsusulong ng pagkakaisa ng mga Pilipino at mga negosyo mula sa iba’t ibang industriya sa bansa at ang kanilang annual BNG Fun Run ay isa sa kanilang mga programang nagbibigay tulong sa mga sektor at miyembrong nangangailangan.

Idinaos sa apat na bansa ang BNG Fun Run ngayong taon kabilang ang Singapore, Philippines, Dubai at Hong Kong kung saan ang participants ay may option ng kanilang sasalihang kategorya tulad ng: 40 KM challenge, 10 KM run at 4 KM run.

Participants sa BNG Healthy Fun Run 2021

Inanunsiyo rin sa nasabing closing ceremony ang mga nagwagi sa contests mula sa individual challenge, group challenge at photo and video contest at namigay rin ng raffle items para sa participant runners.

Ilan sa mga nagwagi sa BNG Healthy Fun Run 2021 individual challenge, group challenge at photo and video contest

Tatlong organisasyon sa Singapore ang napiling benepisyaryo ng BNG Fun Run 2021 kabilang ang Bayanihan Singapore, Christian Outreach for the Handicapped, at Domestic Employees Welfare Fund.

Nagbigay mensahe sa nasabing virtual closing ceremony si PH Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap:

Si PH Ambassador to Singapore Joseph Del Mar Yap sa kanyang inspirational message sa BNG Fun Run 2021 virtual closing ceremony

“Congratulations on the success of this year’s BNG Healthy Run 2021 which was held over a 75-day period this year…BNG has been unwavering in its commitment to help the community through this yearly event by donating the proceeds to various organizations here in Singapore and by continuously raising awareness of the importance of physical and mental health. And it is this commitment to its mission and goals that enabled BNG to persevere despite obstacles especially the COVID-19 pandemic…a key factor in the success of the BNG health run is the help and the support of the community…we are lucky to have such a dedicated and active group of Filipino community organizations working in the Embassy here in Singapore. And lastly, the BNG health run reminds us to celebrate our wins, big or small.”

Patuloy ang BNG Singapore sa kanilang mga programang nagbibigay halaga sa kalusugan at pagkakaisa ng mga Pilipino sa kabila ng mga hamon ng pandemya.