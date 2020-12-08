PH logs 1,400 add’l COVID-19 cases; total hits 442,785

Commuters queue to take a ride at the EDSA busway-Quezon Avenue Station in Quezon City on October 06, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,400 additional COVID-19 cases, or a total of 442,785 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines.

This is the 9th straight day that the daily tally counted fewer than 2,000. Tuesday’s additional cases do not include data from 9 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

With 139 additional recovered patients and 98 new COVID-related deaths, the total recoveries climbed to 408,790, and the death toll, to 8,670.

The active cases stood at 25,325.

The DOH said on Monday that around 10 to 12 laboratories regularly miss their deadline for COVID-19 test results. It said it is already working with the laboratories to improve the process.

THE OCTA Research group estimates a total of 500,000 total cases in the country by the end of the year.

On Tuesday, A 90-year-old British grandmother became the first person in the world to receive Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine outside clinical trials, just days after the United Kingdom approved use of the drug.

Margaret Keenan received a dose of the vaccine at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.

The vaccine was administered by nurse May Parsons from the Philippines, said British Ambassador to the Philippines Daniel Pruce.

- with reports from Reuters