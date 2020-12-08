DOT condemns Boracay tourists with fake COVID-19 test results

Residents swim at a beach in Borocay, Malay town, Aklan. Authorities eased restrictions in the world-famous Boracay on Oct. 1, 2020, allowing local tourists to visit the island after more than six months of quarantine as coronavirus infections leveled off. AFP/File

MANILA - The Department of Tourism on Tuesday condemned tourists who allegedly brought fake COVID-19 test results to enter the island of Boracay.

According to police reports, six tourists were taken into custody Monday evening after only one of them had genuine coronavirus test results.

They reportedly surrendered after finding out authorities were after them.



"The DOT commends the swift action of the Aklan provincial police in dealing with the suspects. Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that similar malicious actions will not be condoned as they undermine the collaborative efforts at protecting and reviving Boracay tourism," the agency said.

"The tourism chief further urges the stakeholders and visitors alike to keep the country’s banner destination COVID-19 free by strictly adhering to the health and safety protocols," it said.

The DOT earlier partnered with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) to partially bankroll RT-PCR tests worth P1,800 which are required for tourists to take before entering Boracay.

RELATED VIDEO