Senior citizens and PWDs, whose polling precincts are located at upper levels of the school, are accommodated to cast their votes for the Barangay election at the faculty room of the Jose Rizal Elementary School in Pasay City. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Congress has approved a bill granting additional benefits to centenarians and senior citizens.

House Committee on Senior Citizens Affairs Chair Rodolfo Ordanes on Thursday said the bicameral conference committee agreed to set at P10,000 the cash gift to be given to Filipino seniors within one year from when they turn 80, 85, 90, and 95.

When the senior reaches age 100, he or she will receive a P100,000 cash gift within one year, Ordanes added.

Ordanes also reported that lawmakers agreed on the need for the Senate-proposed Elderly Data Management System.

"With the work on the reconciled bill done, the next steps would be ratification by both chambers and then sending the bill to Malacañang for [President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s] signature," Ordanes said.

"The House and Senate will also look for ways to make sure the funding source is identified to ensure its implementation," he added.