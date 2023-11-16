MANILA - The Department of Social Welfare and Development told the Senate on Thursday that the number of indigent Filipino senior citizens on the waiting list for social pension has reached an estimated 466,000.



Sen. Imee Marcos, the budget sponsor of the DSWD, said although the budget of the agency for social pension next year will be doubled, more needs to be done. The agency's total budget proposal for 2024 is P244.416 billion.

Asked on the number of qualified beneficiaries of social pension, Marcos said there are almost 470,000 qualified senior citizens on the waiting list.



“Dati 228,000. Ngayon 466,000 na ang waitlisted (senior citizens)… lumolobo nga eh, dumadami… hindi kaya (ng pondo) may utang talaga tayo,” Marcos adds.



Asked if the initial 228,000 senior citizens on the waiting list will finally receive their pension next year, Marcos said they will remain on the waiting list due to the limited budget.



“Yung pag-doble ng budget talagang sasagutin lamang yung kakulangan para sa 4 million senior citizens na sakop ngayon, walang dagdag. Walang dagdag sa pool of lolos and lolas,” Marcos answered.



“So meaning to say, even the 228,000 who are on the waitlist right now, wala pa rin?” Sen. Joel Villanueva asked Marcos.



“Wala rin, wala talaga, we’re stuck with that number kasi yun lang ang pera pinag-allot natin kasi we’re stuck with the number also,” Marcos explained.



Asked how the DSWD chooses beneficiaries, Marcos said that there is no clear explanation. “Wala pong paliwanag yan, walang dahilan, wala tayong maibigay na paliwanag kasi kung tutuusin lahat sila qualified, wala lang talagang pera,” Marcos admitted.



The budget of the DSWD was deemed submitted for consideration.