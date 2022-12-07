CA OKs appointment of 3 Cabinet secretaries, 13 envoys

(From left to right) DOST Sec. Renato Solidum Jr., Energy Sec. Raphael Lotilla, and DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy's appointments were approved by the Commission on Appointments on Dec. 7, 2022. ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Wednesday approved the appointments of 3 Cabinet members and 60 senior officials and diplomats of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

After Wednesday's deliberation, CA gave the green light to the ad interim appointments of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr., Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, and Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy.

Aside from the three Cabinet secretaries, the ad interim appointments of 13 ambassadors and several other DFA officials were also approved.

This included the appointment of former DFA Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. as the Philippines' Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Evangelina Lourdes "Luli" Arroyo Bernas as the country's Ambassador to Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, and Slovak Republic.

Arroyo-Bernas is the only daughter of former President and Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Their appointments were approved even as the CA hearing was disrupted by a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that shook parts of Luzon and Visayas, including the whole Metro Manila.

The CA was deliberating on the appointment of Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista when the earthquake struck.

Despite the CA deliberations resuming after the quake, it decided to postpone hearing Bautista's appointment due to time constraints.

