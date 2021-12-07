The Court of Tax Appeals has allowed Rappler CEO Maria Ressa to travel to Oslo from December 8 to 13 to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

The decision comes after the Court of Appeals also granted Ressa's request to travel to receive the award on Dec. 10, noting that "she is not a flight risk."

Ressa, who is subject to travel restrictions due to the legal cases she faces in the Philippines, shared the Peace Prize with Russian investigative journalist Dmitry Muratov, in an endorsement of free speech under fire worldwide.

The prize is the first Nobel Peace Prize for journalists since the German Carl von Ossietzky won it in 1935 for revealing his country's secret post-war rearmament program.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided this year's award ceremony will be an in-person event taking place in Oslo City Hall.

Free on bail as she appeals against a six-year prison sentence handed down last year for a libel conviction, Ressa is facing five tax evasion charges and a corporate case with the regulator.



The Philippines saw its ranking in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index drop two notches to 138 out of 180 countries, and the Committee to Protect Journalists ranks the Philippines seventh in the world in its impunity index, which tracks deaths of media members whose killers go free.

The government denies hounding media and says any problems organizations face are legal, not political. It says it believes in free speech. With Reuters