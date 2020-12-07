'Walang imbento': Duterte says he will resign if accused of corruption

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers a message as he leads the destruction of dangerous drugs at the Integrated Waste Management, Inc. facility in Trece Martires City, Cavite on December 3, 2020. Karl Norman Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

Duterte says will kill anyone caught falsely accusing him, Cabinet officials

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday he will resign if someone will formally accuse him of accepting bribes -- and if the allegation is true.

"Maraming haka-haka diyan na kami, mga Cabinet members, ako tumatanggap ng pera. Look, I give you this guarantee. Magdala ka lang ng tao at sabihin mo nagbigay siya ng piso sa'min, mag-resign ako bukas," Duterte said in a public briefing aired late evening.

(There are multiple rumors that we, me and my Cabinet members, accept payoffs. Look, I give you this guarantee. If you bring someone and say that he gave us a single peso, I will resign tomorrow.)

"Just one person, one affidavit. Walang imbento. 'Yung totoo na sinabi na may tinanggap kaming pera. You just bring him...before the public and announce it. If true, I will tender my resignation as President of this republic. That is my guarantee to you. Basta totoo. Do not lie," he added.

(Just one person, one affidavit. No tales. Just the truth that we accepted bribes. You just bring him...before the public and announce it. If true, I will tender my resignation as President of this republic. That is my guarantee to you. As long it's true. Do not lie.)

Duterte warned he will "kill" anyone who will falsely accuse him or his Cabinet members.

"As far as I'm concerned, they're all honest. At kung meron, sabihin mo in public, and I will ask that Cabinet member to resign immediately," he said.

(As far as I'm concerned, they're all honest. But if there's one, say it in public, and I will ask that Cabinet member to resign immediately.)

The President has said many times he wants to resign due to his "frustration" of corruption in government.

In the past, however, Duterte defended some of his Cabinet officials over graft allegations.

More than once, the President vouched for Health Secretary Francisco Duque III after the Cabinet official was accused of being allegedly involved in anomalies in the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Duterte also cleared Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar of any involvement in illegal activities, after senators flagged around P345.25-billion in lump sum lodged in the DPWH's proposed 2021 budget and revealed that some lawmakers and officials of the department allegedly ask for "kickbacks" from contractors that win projects from the agency.

In 2018, Duterte also defended former Customs commissioners Isidro Lapeña and Nicanor Faeldon over their alleged involvement in multibillion-peso drug smuggling controversies.

