PaalamDuterte? Palace says unlikely for Philippine leader to resign

President Rodrigo Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on September 28, 2020. Presidential Photo

MANILA--While he wants to step down from power, it is unlikely that President Rodrigo Duterte will actually do it, his spokesperson said Tuesday.

Duterte offered to resign out of "frustration" over corruption, his spokesperson Harry Roque said, noting that the President will use his last two years in power to weed out corruption in the government.

"Hindi po natuloy ang resignation ni Presidente. Tingin ko, hindi po siya magre-resign ngayon dahil dalawang taon na lamang natitira sa kaniyang termino pero igugugol po niya yung natitirang panahon niya para linisin ang iba't-ibang ahensya ng ating gobyerno," Roque said in a Palace press briefing.

(The President's resignation did not push through. I think he would no longer resign because he only has 2 years left in power but he will use that time to cleanse the different government agencies.)

Duterte, in a public address on Monday night, said he is done with the bureaucracy and corruption in government.

"I offered to resign as President," Duterte said. "Talagang wala ng katapusan itong corruption. Mahirap talaga pigilin."

(There is no end to corruption. It is difficult to stop.)

It was not the first time however that the long-time Davao City mayor-turned-President made such a remark.

"He (Duterte) is serious about his expression of exasperation. Seryoso siya kasi pikang-pika na po siya sa korapsyon," Roque said.

(He seriously has had it with corruption.)

Following the President's remarks last night, the hashtag #PaalamDuterte became a trending topic on microblogging site Twitter.

Roque simply dismissed the viral hashtag, claiming that enemies of the government are behind it.

"Alam naman natin yung mga kalaban ng gobyerno, yung mga gahaman sa kapangyarihan, yung mga hindi makaantay sa 2022, yung mga nawalan ng hanapbuhay dahil ginagawang hanapbuhay ang gobyerno," Roque said.

(We know them as the enemies of the government, those who are power-hungry, those who cannot wait for 2022, and those who lost their jobs because they make money off from the government.)