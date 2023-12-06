Senate of the Philippines at the GSIS Buidling in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A group of Filipino seafarers staged a protest in front of the Senate compound in relation to the Bicameral Conference Committee meeting for the proposed Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.



Interviewed at the sidelines of the protest action, Engineer Xavier Bayoneta, chairperson of Concerned Seafarers of the Philippines clarified, that while they are not against the crafting of the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers, what they do not find fair to their interest is the creation of an “escrow” covering them.



“Pabor kami sa Magna Carta. Pero, hindi po kami pabor sa escrow provision sa House bill na ipinasa ng Kongreso... Gusto naming ipakita rito ang isang pagtutol na huwag nilang ipasok sa Magna Carta itong escrow provision,” Bayoneta said.



“Tingin namin dito ay hindi makatarungan itong ganitong klaseng batas para sa amin... Dagdag itong pahirap para sa aming mga seafarers. Una, maigsi lang ang buhay namin sa barko. Pero ang kasuhan dito napakahaba, hanggang sa nagkakanda-matay na ang mga seafarers,” he added.



Filipino seamen, many of them already sickly, need their money to sustain their needs, Bayoneta said.



Putting the seafarers’ money in an escrow would give them a very hard time to survive, he stressed.



“Out of 24 senators may mga lawyers dyan. Sa Kongreso meron ding mga lawyers at matatalino din dyan. Pero eto lang ang gusto naming ipaabot sa kanila. Etong escrow at fiduciary ay very unconstitutional naman para sa amin. At mukha yatang hindi naaangkop dun sa batas natin sa labor code,” Bayoneta insisted.



On Wednesday, members of the Senate and the House of Representatives in a bicameral conference meeting were able to resolve the disagreeing provisions in the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.



From the Senate’s side are Senator Raffy Tulfo, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva, and Senators Chiz Escudero, Risa Hontiveros, and Imee Marcos.



Their counterparts: House Chairperson on Migrant Workers Kabayan Partylist Rep. Ron Salo, and Congresswoman Marissa Magsino, MARINO Partylist Rep. Sandro Gonzalez, Zamboanga 1st District Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso, and Pangasinan 6th District Rep. Marlyn Primicias-Agabas.



In the meeting, Escudero moved that panel chairmen be authorized to draft the bicameral report resolving the disagreeing provisions as discussed and agreed upon by the members.



The motion was adopted.