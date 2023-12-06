President Marcos Jr. leads the Family Day celebration at Malacañan Palace on Dec. 2, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is "doing well" despite testing positive for COVID-19, the Palace said Wednesday.

“He is doing well. He has a scheduled teleconference this afternoon,” Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said in a text message shared to the Malacanang Press Corps.

The PCO in an earlier statement said the President, who was advised to isolate by his doctor, “remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference.”

This is the third time Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, after being infected with the virus in 2020 and 2022.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday confirmed that there was an uptick in COVID cases in the Philippines.

As of December 3, some 253 severe and critical COVID patients were admitted to hospitals, and around 158 or 11.6 percent of 1,361 coronavirus ICU beds were occupied, according to the DOH.