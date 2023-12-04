Marcos tests positive for COVID-19 for 3rd time

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has tested positive for COVID-19, Malacañang confirmed early Tuesday.

The President will isolate for 5 days upon medical advice, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

“The President remains fit to carry out his duties and will be continuing his scheduled meetings via teleconference,” the statement read.

“Updates on his health will be provided as available,” it read.

This is the third time Marcos Jr. tested positive for COVID-19.

He first contracted the disease in 2020, shortly after the virus was first detected in the Philippines.

In 2022, Marcos Jr. contracted COVID-19 anew, but had a milder bout with the

virus.

“During this holiday season, President Marcos encourages the public to take precautions to safeguard their health, such as vaccinating and voluntary mask-wearing when entering crowded places,” the PCO said.