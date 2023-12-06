MANILA -- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday suspended the operation of Ceres bus company after one of its buses fell off a cliff in Antique and killed at least 17 passengers.

In a statement, the LTFRB said the preventive suspension is good for 90 days.

LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III has also ordered an investigation into the accident.

"Ang roadworthiness ay done during the registration but it is incumbent upon the bus company na every time babiyahe 'yan, sisiguraduhin nila na maayos yung kanilang mga bus," he said.

"So that’s what I will be looking into, titingnan namin yung ledgers sa terminal kung ano yung condition bago ito umalis, and of course, we will look also into the condition of the driver, " he added.

The bus was traveling from Iloilo to Culasi, Antique when it fell off a ravine along KM 174 in Hamtic town on Tuesday afternoon.

Vallacar Transit, which owns the Ceres Bus, said it has voluntarily suspended the operations of 12 of its buses.

Governor Rhodora Cadiao said they have asked the national government's help for ensuring safety in the area, as many accidents have occurred there before.

