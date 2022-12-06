Former Batangas Vice Governor Ricky Recto. Office of Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Batangas Vice Governor Ricky Recto has died, his brother, Deputy Speaker Ralph Recto said on Tuesday.

"With sadness, we share the news that our brother Ricky has passed away," the lawmaker said in a statement.

"Words are hard to come by to express the sorrow of losing him, but we take comfort in our fond memories of him to overcome the pain we feel."

The former vice governor was found with a gunshot wound at his house in Pasig City, Eastern Police District chief Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta told ABS-CBN News. He declined to give more details following the Recto family's appeal for privacy.



Ricky Recto was the older brother of Deputy Speaker Recto and former actress Plinky Recto. Their father is former Batangas board member and assemblyman Rafael Recto, who died in 2008.

In his statement, the Deputy Speaker asked the public to give the family time and space to grieve in private.

"We do recognize that Ricky had served as a national athlete and as an elected official so a simple memorial is being discussed, the details of which may be announced soon," said the lawmaker.

— With reports from RG Cruz and Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News