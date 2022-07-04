MANILA — Police officers on Monday stormed the Pasig City residence of former Batangas Vice Governor Ricky Recto to seize electronic devices in connection with an assault case filed against him.

Members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group confiscated Recto's cellular phone, laptop, and desktop computers after serving the warrant against him, the unit's spokesperson Lt. Michelle Sabino said.

While serving the warrant, police also seized 11 firearms, 5 of which turned out to be unregistered.

Sabino said the unregistered weapons included 4 short firearms and a shotgun.

The PNP is also charging Recto with direct assault after he allegedly injured a policeman with a lit cigarette.

This is on top of the Violence Against Women and their Children (VAWC) and illegal possession of firearms charges he is already facing.

Sabino said the warrant came about after Recto's ex-girlfriend filed a case against him for allegedly physically assaulting her.

Recto declined to comment on the allegations against him.

As of writing, he remains in the custody of the PNP-ACG in Camp Crame, Quezon City while he awaits a bail hearing.

—report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

