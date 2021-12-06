

MANILA — The House Committee on Ways and Means will continue to look into agricultural smuggling in the country, a member of the panel said on Monday.

Committee member and PBA Party-list Rep. Jericho Jonas Nograles on Monday, during the briefing of concerned government agencies to the committee, said he received "very alarming" information but did not elaborate.

”I just want to give an update the secretariat has already written to different agencies to give updates I think it is very necessary that we will pursue the TWG (technical working group) on agricultural smuggling especially that the preliminary information received by this representation and by the committee is very alarming,” he said.

Nograles said it is worth digging into the details as ”there was a report on technical smuggling and undervaluation back in April 2021 and ... basically there are 8 major raids which only probably shows the tip of the iceberg.”

”Sa mga nahuhuli on agricultural smuggling siguro mga 10% lang siguro ng total na smuggling ito, it’s really a lot,” he said.

The committee is set to meet again on Monday to discuss this issue and other matters including POGO and estate taxes.

Another inquiry by panel on oil smuggling is set on Tuesday.

RELATED VIDEO