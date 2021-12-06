29th Philippine Eagle hatches in Davao City center

A Philippine eagle chick was hatched over the weekend, the 29th of its kind, at the Philippine Eagle Center in Davao City.

The Philippine Eagle Foundation said on Monday that "Chick no. 29", offspring of eagles Ariela and MVP Matatag, hatched on Dec. 4 at 1:16 p.m.

"It is the fastest pip-to-hatch record in our breeding program," the PEF said in a Facebook post.

The Philippine eagle, known also as the monkey-eating eagle, is one of the rarest of its kind in the world and can only be seen in Luzon, Samar, Leyte, and Mindanao.

It is considered to be one of the largest and most powerful among forest raptors and listed as critically endangered with an estimated number of only 400 pairs left in the wild.

The country's national bird is monogamous and loyal, and only lays a single egg every two years.

— Report from Hernel Tocmo

RELATED VIDEO