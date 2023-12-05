Lawmakers want death penalty revival after 2 Filipinos executed in China

Suspected shabu or crystal meth confiscated in a raid in Barangay Salawag, Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Sunday July 3, 2022. Courtesy PNP PDEG and PDEA

MANILA — Two lawmakers are calling for the revival of the death penalty for drug-related crimes after China executed 2 convicted Filipino drug traffickers last month.

House Committee on Dangerous Drugs Chair Robert Ace Barbers and Cagayan de Oro City 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez want a tit-for-tat treatment for Chinese nationals convicted in the Philippines for drug trafficking.

"If they put our compatriots to death for violations connected to illegal drugs, let us do the same to their nationals, many of whom are caught manufacturing, peddling or smuggling drugs into the country," Barbers, who represents Surigao del Norte, said in a statement.

"While we condemn in no uncertain terms any and all illegal drug activities, we urge the two houses of Congress to take a serious look at the reimposition of the death penalty most especially on drug related offenses," he said.

DEATH PENALTY IF HOME COUNTRY HAS IT

Rodriguez meanwhile urged Congress to immediately pass House Bill No. 2459, which he filed in July 2022.

Under the bill, foreigners convicted of drug offenses by a local court may be meted the death penalty if that punishment is imposable in their home country.

He said China had executed a Filipina in 2013 and three Filipinos in 2011 for drug convictions.

"While we do not question the laws of China and other countries, we must ensure that our countrymen do not suffer the short end of the stick," Rodriguez said.

"As such, there is a need to amend our laws to make sure that foreigners caught violating our statutes on drugs get the harshest penalties that their laws impose," he said.

Barbers has his own bill reimposing the death penalty on certain heinous crimes especially on drug-related offenses. House Bill 1543 remains pending at the House Justice Committee.

"Our kababayans convicted in foreign lands for drug trafficking are almost always executed while we extend kid gloves treatment if not VIP treatment to foreigners especially Chinese nationals who are apprehended and convicted of the same offense here," Barbers said.

Barbers said while China prosecutes, convicts and executes Filipinos for drug crimes, the same cannot be said of the Philippine justice system where, he said, "we have yet to see one Chinese convict being executed to deter others from committing [so] heinous a crime."

He added: "It seems that we have accepted all the exports from China, from [Philippine Overseas Gambling Operators] to illegal gambling and kidnapping syndicates, sleeper cells, illegal drugs and what have you."